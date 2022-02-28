BANGKOK TEST & GO

CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

8.1
502 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CK2 Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping. Step into one of 79 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the CK2 Hotel.

주소 /지도

95 Intamara22 Sutisarn Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

