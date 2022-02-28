BANGKOK TEST & GO

CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
note avec
502 avis
Mis à jour le February 28, 2022
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 0
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 1
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 2
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 3
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 4
CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified - Image 5
+9 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, CK2 Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping. Step into one of 79 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as cleaning products, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the CK2 Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR CK2 Hotel - SHA Certified
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

95 Intamara22 Sutisarn Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
note avec
730 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU