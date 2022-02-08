PATTAYA TEST & GO

Baan Souy Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7

261 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Baan Souy Resort - Image 0
Baan Souy Resort - Image 1
Baan Souy Resort - Image 2
Baan Souy Resort - Image 3
Baan Souy Resort - Image 4
Baan Souy Resort - Image 5
+20 사진
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
Standard Pool Side 25
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 미혼 커플
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults
Superior Pool Side 35
฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults
Balcony Studio 45
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults
Penthouse Apartment 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 70
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 100
฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간

With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

주소 /지도

308 Moo10, Soi 15 Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

