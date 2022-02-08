Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.