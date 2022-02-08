PATTAYA TEST & GO

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.5

593 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Image 0
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Image 1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Image 2
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Image 3
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Image 4
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+14 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 107 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 22
฿11,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,999 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 27
฿12,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,999 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

164/7 Moo. 9 Nongpure Banglamoung Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU