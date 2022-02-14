Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 22 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Lewit Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Lewit Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases: Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy

Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper

Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline

Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials

Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital

All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior - Double 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go 풍모 7-Eleven 구매
발코니
발코니(전체 액세스)
피트니스 허용
HDMI 케이블
국제 채널
인터넷-Wi-Fi
거실
미혼 커플
야외 시설
수영장
작업 공간

발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

거실

미혼 커플

야외 시설

수영장

최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Twin Bed 32 m² ฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go

발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

야외 시설

수영장

최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Pool View Double 32 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go

발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

야외 시설

수영장

작업 공간

We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.

어메니티 / 특징 Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Elevator

Swimming pool with jacuzzi

Fitness room

Parking area

