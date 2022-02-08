PATTAYA TEST & GO

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 43
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
  • 발코니
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Suite 68
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 5th Day Test & Go
  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 소액 예금
  • 수영장

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), a Pattaya city hotel with modern intensity and sophisticated design with the sense of comforts. Located in Nakluea - North Pattaya area, where it takes only 10 minutes to Wongamat Beach by walk and only less than 10 minutes to City Center by car. Each of 94 rooms including 15 suites with fully equipped facilities are suitable for all travelers that wish to have a good night’s ease.

Public facilities include wide swimming pool surrounded by greenery where our BAR and Gym is located, EAT where our scrumptious breakfast is served and Fat Belly Pattaya, a Thai-Western cuisine known as Pattaya’s favourite dining spot.

For those looking for a private gathering, meeting or seminar, our function room would be an ideal venue.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Private balcony
  • Complimentary Wifi Internet access
  • Complimentary welcome fruit
  • Complimentary bottled drinking water
  • LCD screen with cable channels
  • Refrigerator
  • Dining table
  • USB port
  • In-room safety box
  • Dressing table
  • Bathrobe, Slippers, Hairdryer
  • Full bath amenities
  • Minibar with local snakcs
  • In-room dining service
285/219 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 16, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

