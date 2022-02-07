PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Venue Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2

153 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
The Venue Residence - Image 0
The Venue Residence - Image 1
The Venue Residence - Image 2
The Venue Residence - Image 3
The Venue Residence - Image 4
The Venue Residence - Image 5
+40 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 197 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉The Venue Residence 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 The Venue Residence 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe 28
฿14,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 34
฿15,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 커피 머신
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, family fun district of Pattaya, The Venue Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Venue Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers recreational facilities such as refreshing outdoor pool, outdoor/poolside bar, sun loungers to make your stay truly unforgettable. The outdoor bar offers views around the pool, terrace and The Jomtien Complex where you can sit, relax and watch the world go by. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Venue Residence.

어메니티 / 특징

  • The Venue is SHA Extra Plus+ certified and offers 'Test and Go' and 'Sandbox' packages.
  • Transfer from the airport is by private (not shared) limo. Maximum of 2 passengers per car.
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
4.3/5
아주 좋아
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Venue Residence 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Venue Residence
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧Edward

검토 07/02/2022
도착 27/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe
네거티브
  • Their Amazing Cabaret Show still in COVID Lockdown. for Health and Safety Regulations. Understand reopening Mid February
  • Still lots of the Great Cast Boy Dancers and Lady Boys calling in for Coffee etc.

They have been open before during COVID with Great Social Distancing, but whilst Restaurants and Bars are deemed to be OK by The Thai Government. ShowBars are still Banned...STUPID Its safer then a Packed Indoor Restaurant.

주소 /지도

413/26 Jomtien Complex,Thappraya Road, Jomtien, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU