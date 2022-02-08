PATTAYA TEST & GO

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

314 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+19 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
5% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non Refundable

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults
Superior Deluxe 30
฿12,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults
Executive Double Bed 32
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults
Executive Suite 48
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)Get the most from an urban escape in Pattaya when you book a room at Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Located right in the city center, Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) saves you time and travel by letting you wake up right in the heart of the best neighborhood. Grab some beach time with a stay at Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), just 690 m from Pattaya Beach.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Pattaya. The hotel provides front desk services such as express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience.If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.It's good to know that a hair dryer are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEveryone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar and nightclub can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Recreational facilities at Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for escape and relaxation. Don't forget to explore the hotel's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage and spa. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Pattaya while in the city. The best way to remember your time in Pattaya is with a nice gift at Central Festival Pattaya Beach located about 1.1 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Teddy Bear Museum located 2.3 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 95% of the city's accommodation.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 93% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 94% of other accommodations in Pattaya.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

325/106-9 Pattayaland Soi 13/3, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150 , Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU