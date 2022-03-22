Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
The Thames Pool Access Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
2017년도에 지어진 더 템스 풀 액세스 리조트 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 이 호텔은 도심에 위치하고 있으며 중요한 도시 시설에 대한 접근성을 제공합니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 템스 풀 액세스 리조트에서는 손님들이 편안함을 느끼실 수 있도록 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 이를 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 편의 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 난로, 기념품 가게 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 또한 모든 객실은 다양한 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 옷걸이, 거울, 개인 출입구, 소파, 타월 등을 제공합니다. 야외 수영장, 정원 등을 포함한 환상적인 시설을 호텔에서 제공합니다. 전문 서비스와 더 템즈 풀 액세스 리조트의 다양한 시설이 매력적인 조합을 이루고 있습니다.