Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
The Thames Pool Access Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
泰晤士泳池通道度假村建于 2017 年，是普吉岛的一个独特之处，也是旅行者的明智选择。酒店位于市中心，方便客人前往重要的城镇设施。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。泰晤士泳池通道度假村竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、壁炉、礼品/纪念品商店。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多房间甚至提供衣架、镜子、私人入口、沙发、毛巾来取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店提供一流的设施，包括室外游泳池、花园，让您在城市忙碌了一天后放松身心。在 The Thames Pool Access Resort 探索专业服务和各种功能的迷人融合。