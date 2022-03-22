Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

The Thames Pool Access Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Built in 2017, The Thames Pool Access Resort is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Thames Pool Access Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, gift/souvenir shop. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide clothes rack, mirror, private entrance, sofa, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Thames Pool Access Resort.

