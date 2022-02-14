PHUKET TEST & GO

Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9

5 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Image 0
Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Image 1
Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Image 2
Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Image 3
Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Image 4
Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Image 5
+13 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Welcome to a very cozy, warm and comfortable private place called Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach). Our property is new, spacious and you can get to most popular places around here in PhuketThe place features with - private pool- family friendly - private access to the beach with the breathtaking sunrise above Lon Island - night time until dawn security service - twice free transfer to Naiharn / Yanui beaches - near convenient stores and vehicles rental agencyThis place is ideal for family or group of friends. You can experience relaxing time and enjoy your holiday with your friends, just take the step to our area.Enjoy the warm atmosphere of our room at our place that will make you feel at home!

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

더 비짓 리조트 푸켓
8.5
평가
868 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로터스 블루 리조트 & 레스토랑
7.7
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
평가
50 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바빌론 풀 빌라
8.8
평가
136 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
블루 비치 그랜드 리조트 앤 스파
9.2
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
나이한 비치 리조트
9
평가
188 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뷰 라와다 푸켓
7.7
평가
119 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU