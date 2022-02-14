PHUKET TEST & GO

Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
waardering met
5 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Welcome to a very cozy, warm and comfortable private place called Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach). Our property is new, spacious and you can get to most popular places around here in PhuketThe place features with - private pool- family friendly - private access to the beach with the breathtaking sunrise above Lon Island - night time until dawn security service - twice free transfer to Naiharn / Yanui beaches - near convenient stores and vehicles rental agencyThis place is ideal for family or group of friends. You can experience relaxing time and enjoy your holiday with your friends, just take the step to our area.Enjoy the warm atmosphere of our room at our place that will make you feel at home!

Adres / kaart

Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

