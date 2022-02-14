Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Welcome to a very cozy, warm and comfortable private place called Thai Boutique Villa V.06 (private beach). Our property is new, spacious and you can get to most popular places around here in PhuketThe place features with - private pool- family friendly - private access to the beach with the breathtaking sunrise above Lon Island - night time until dawn security service - twice free transfer to Naiharn / Yanui beaches - near convenient stores and vehicles rental agencyThis place is ideal for family or group of friends. You can experience relaxing time and enjoy your holiday with your friends, just take the step to our area.Enjoy the warm atmosphere of our room at our place that will make you feel at home!