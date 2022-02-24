Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 32 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Centre Point Hotel Chidlom 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Centre Point Hotel Chidlom 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Zensation 35 m² ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

마이크로파

채식 식사

작업 공간 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 40 m² ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

마이크로파

채식 식사

작업 공간 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Suite Room 55 m² ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

패밀리 스위트

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

마이크로파

채식 식사

세탁기

작업 공간 최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Grand Family Suite 75 m² ฿10,580 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

패밀리 스위트

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

거실

마이크로파

채식 식사

세탁기

작업 공간 최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Two Bedroom Suite 85 m² ฿11,480 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

패밀리 스위트

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

거실

마이크로파

채식 식사

세탁기

작업 공간

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok, a five-minute walk to Ratchadamri BTS Station and a seven-minute walk to the Chidlom BTS Station. Positioned on Langsuan Road, the hotel allows guests easy access to the business district, transportation links, nightspots, tourist attractions, and shopping malls such as Central Chidlom, Central Embassy, Central World, Pratunam, Silom Patpong, and Erawan Shrine. A few minutes away, guests can enjoy the fresh air and vibrancy of Lumpini Park. The hotel provides spacious rooms with thoughtful amenities such as a dining area, safety box, and automatic toilet seat. Facilities at the hotel include the indoor swimming pool, sauna, golf putting green, library, restaurant, and free tuk-tuk service to BTS Chidlom Station. The blend of amenities and facilities will ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Centre Point Hotel Chidlom is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

어메니티 / 특징 One-way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Centre Point Hotel Chidlom for Day 1 only

RT-PCR test for COVID-19

Included Breakfast

Welcome snack and soft drink 1 time per stay

Complimentary 4 bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea in room

Free Wi-Fi Internet

