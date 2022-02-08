Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 256 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Bella Villa Cabana 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Bella Villa Cabana 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90 m² ฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120 m² ฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants Suite - No Pets Allowed 150 m² ฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go

최대 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170 m² ฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go

The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

