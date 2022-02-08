Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 256 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Bella Villa Cabana 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Bella Villa Cabana 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 흡연실 있음
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 작업 공간
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48m²
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50m²
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90m²
฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120m²
฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants
Suite - No Pets Allowed 150m²
฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170m²
฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.
Bella Villa Cabana
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Bella Villa Cabana모든 리뷰보기