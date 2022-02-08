PATTAYA TEST & GO

Bella Villa Cabana - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

3486 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 0
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 1
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 2
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 3
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 4
Bella Villa Cabana - Image 5
+25 사진
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 작업 공간
최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48
฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90
฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120
฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants
Suite - No Pets Allowed 150
฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170
฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

주소 /지도

55/7 M.1 Sukhumvit Road, Naklua, Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

