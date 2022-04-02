PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1

783 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
For a stress free stay in Pattaya, let the Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel show off its professionalism. Handcrafted elephant water fountains line the beautiful pool with a wooden sun deck and a delightful restaurant serves up a variety of dishes, including a health menu. Guests can make us of the Wi-Fi internet that runs throughout the hotel and professional tour service that can provide you with any information or travel arrangements in and out of Pattaya. They can arrange a multitude of activities in Pattaya, including golf, diving, snorkeling, and even bungee jumping. If you want a nice quiet day, take a small stroll down to the white sands of Jomtien Beach. Don’t forget the Sarita Chalet’s ultimate spa experience that will have you back for another holiday sooner than even you expected.

주소 /지도

279/373 Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

