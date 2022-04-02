PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1
rating with
783 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 0
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 1
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 2
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 3
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 4
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For a stress free stay in Pattaya, let the Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel show off its professionalism. Handcrafted elephant water fountains line the beautiful pool with a wooden sun deck and a delightful restaurant serves up a variety of dishes, including a health menu. Guests can make us of the Wi-Fi internet that runs throughout the hotel and professional tour service that can provide you with any information or travel arrangements in and out of Pattaya. They can arrange a multitude of activities in Pattaya, including golf, diving, snorkeling, and even bungee jumping. If you want a nice quiet day, take a small stroll down to the white sands of Jomtien Beach. Don’t forget the Sarita Chalet’s ultimate spa experience that will have you back for another holiday sooner than even you expected.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

279/373 Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Partner Hotels

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Venue Residence
8.2
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU