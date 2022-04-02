PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.1
通过
783条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 0
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 1
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 2
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 3
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 4
Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel - Image 5
+42 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For a stress free stay in Pattaya, let the Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel show off its professionalism. Handcrafted elephant water fountains line the beautiful pool with a wooden sun deck and a delightful restaurant serves up a variety of dishes, including a health menu. Guests can make us of the Wi-Fi internet that runs throughout the hotel and professional tour service that can provide you with any information or travel arrangements in and out of Pattaya. They can arrange a multitude of activities in Pattaya, including golf, diving, snorkeling, and even bungee jumping. If you want a nice quiet day, take a small stroll down to the white sands of Jomtien Beach. Don’t forget the Sarita Chalet’s ultimate spa experience that will have you back for another holiday sooner than even you expected.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

279/373 Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

合作伙伴酒店

Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU