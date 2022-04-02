Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
For a stress free stay in Pattaya, let the Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel show off its professionalism. Handcrafted elephant water fountains line the beautiful pool with a wooden sun deck and a delightful restaurant serves up a variety of dishes, including a health menu. Guests can make us of the Wi-Fi internet that runs throughout the hotel and professional tour service that can provide you with any information or travel arrangements in and out of Pattaya. They can arrange a multitude of activities in Pattaya, including golf, diving, snorkeling, and even bungee jumping. If you want a nice quiet day, take a small stroll down to the white sands of Jomtien Beach. Don’t forget the Sarita Chalet’s ultimate spa experience that will have you back for another holiday sooner than even you expected.