Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For a stress free stay in Pattaya, let the Sarita Chalet and Spa Hotel show off its professionalism. Handcrafted elephant water fountains line the beautiful pool with a wooden sun deck and a delightful restaurant serves up a variety of dishes, including a health menu. Guests can make us of the Wi-Fi internet that runs throughout the hotel and professional tour service that can provide you with any information or travel arrangements in and out of Pattaya. They can arrange a multitude of activities in Pattaya, including golf, diving, snorkeling, and even bungee jumping. If you want a nice quiet day, take a small stroll down to the white sands of Jomtien Beach. Don’t forget the Sarita Chalet’s ultimate spa experience that will have you back for another holiday sooner than even you expected.

279/373 Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

