빠통 프린세스 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3

163 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Patong Princess Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Patong에 위치한 Patong Princess Hotel 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 시내 중심가는 단 1.5km 떨어져 있으며 공항은 45분 이내의 거리에 있습니다. 마린 플라자 파통, 스위트 레몬그래스 마사지, 파통 풋볼 클럽에 근접하고 친환경 호텔에서 특별한 편안함을 맛보실 수 있습니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 24시간 프런트 데스크, 여행 가방 보관, Wi-Fi (공공 장소) 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 손님께서는 완전한 평화와 조화의 분위기를 풍기는 20개의 객실 중에서 선택하실 수 있습니다. 온수욕조, 실외수영장, 스파, 어린이풀장 등을 즐기며 긴장을 풀고 편안한 분위기로 시간을 보낼 수 있습니다. Patong Princess Hotel 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 위한 최적의 장소입니다.

주소 /지도

34/106 Prachanukroh Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

