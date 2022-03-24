Patong Princess Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Patong Princess Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Patong, Patong Princess Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The city center is merely 1.5 km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. With the city's main attractions such as Malin Plaza Patong, Sweet Lemongrass Massage, Patong Football Club within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 20 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, outdoor pool, spa, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Patong Princess Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

34/106 Prachanukroh Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

