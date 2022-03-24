芭东公主酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
Patong Princess Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
芭东公主酒店坐落在芭东的中心地带，是探索普吉岛的理想下榻之地。距离市中心仅 1.5 公里，45 分钟内即可抵达机场。由于靠近巴东马林广场、香茅按摩、芭东足球俱乐部等城市的主要景点，这家酒店的住客会非常喜欢它的位置。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、24 小时前台服务、行李寄存服务、公共区域的无线网络连接。客人可以从 20 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。酒店提供热水浴池、室外游泳池、水疗中心、游泳池（儿童）等一流的娱乐设施，让您的住宿体验真正难忘。芭东公主酒店是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。