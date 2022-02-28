PHUKET TEST & GO

카타 풀사이드 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

1033 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 28, 2022
Kata Poolside Resort - Image 0
Kata Poolside Resort - Image 1
Kata Poolside Resort - Image 2
Kata Poolside Resort - Image 3
Kata Poolside Resort - Image 4
Kata Poolside Resort - Image 5
+33 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

고전적인 태국 감각으로 지어진 이 아름다운 리조트에서 휴식을 취하십시오. Kata Poolside Resort는 편안한 휴가를 재충전할 수 있는 완벽한 장소입니다. 자유로운 형태의 수영장을 즐기거나 자쿠지에서 휴식을 취하십시오. 고전적인 태국 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 선보이는 Lobster and Prawn 레스토랑에서 맛을 즐겨 보십시오. 아름답게 장식된 에어컨이 완비된 태국식 객실이 여러분을 기다립니다. 모든 객실은 전용 금고, 전용 발코니, 위성 TV, 별도의 샤워 시설과 욕조를 갖추고 있습니다. Kata Poolside Resort에서 다음 숙박을 예약하려면 보안 온라인 양식에 날짜를 입력하고 클릭한 후 제출하십시오.

주소 /지도

36, 38 Kata Road, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

