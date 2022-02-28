カタプールサイドリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
クラシックなタイ風にアレンジされたこの美しいリゾートでおくつろぎください。カタプールサイドリゾートは、心地よい休暇で元気を取り戻すのに最適な場所です。自由形式のスイミングプールを楽しんだり、ジャグジーでリラックスしてください。クラシックなタイ料理と各国料理の両方を紹介するLobsterandPrawnレストランで味をお楽しみください。美しく装飾されたエアコン完備のタイの客室があなたを待っています。全室に専用金庫、専用バルコニー、衛星テレビ、独立したシャワーとバスタブが備わっています。カタプールサイドリゾートでの次の滞在を予約するには、安全なオンラインフォームに日付を入力し、クリックして送信してください。