PHUKET TEST & GO

カタプールサイドリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

1033レビューによる評価
更新日 February 28, 2022
+33 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

クラシックなタイ風にアレンジされたこの美しいリゾートでおくつろぎください。カタプールサイドリゾートは、心地よい休暇で元気を取り戻すのに最適な場所です。自由形式のスイミングプールを楽しんだり、ジャグジーでリラックスしてください。クラシックなタイ料理と各国料理の両方を紹介するLobsterandPrawnレストランで味をお楽しみください。美しく装飾されたエアコン完備のタイの客室があなたを待っています。全室に専用金庫、専用バルコニー、衛星テレビ、独立したシャワーとバスタブが備わっています。カタプールサイドリゾートでの次の滞在を予約するには、安全なオンラインフォームに日付を入力し、クリックして送信してください。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
カタプールサイドリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す カタプールサイドリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

36, 38 Kata Road, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

