Kata Poolside Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Relax at this beautiful resort constructed with a classic Thai flair. The Kata Poolside Resort is the perfect place to re-energize on a soothing vacation. Enjoy the free-form swimming pool or relax in the Jacuzzi. Savor the tastes at the Lobster and Prawn restaurant showcasing both classic Thai and international dishes. Beautifully decorated, air conditioned Thai rooms await you. All rooms feature a private safe, private balcony, satellite TV, and separate shower and bath. To book your next stay at the Kata Poolside Resort, just enter the dates on our secure online form, click, and submit.