BANGKOK TEST & GO

FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

5242 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+15 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled between the business world of Sathorn and the nightlife of Silom is the FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok. The nearby BTS skytrain makes it easy for guests to access major tourist attractions from here as well as popular venues in the city. And if you wish to escape the concrete jungles of the city, the outdoor mini-garden is laid back for you to enjoy the calm. To make life relaxing, take advantage of the sundeck, sauna, fitness center, pool, and poolside bar. With convenient access to everything Bangkok has to offer, this serviced residence offers superb facilities and amenities at an outstanding value.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

59 Silom Soi 3 (Piphat 2), Silom Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU