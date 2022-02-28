Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club City View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿10,945 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Tower Club River View Balcony Suite 66m²
฿11,364 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
Exclusive Test & Go Package by Tower Club at lebua.
Quarantine with a Bangkok View from your balcony.
In partnership with BNH Hospital, Tower Club at lebua offers Test & Go in a Tower Club City View Balcony Suite overlooking the spectacular Bangkok View with private balcony.
Amenities / Features
- Accommodation in Tower Club Suite with private Balcony
- In-room breakfast
- RT-PCR test with the test result issued by BNH Hospital
- Private transfer from Airport - BNH Hospital - Hotel (Day 1 Test & Go)
- Soft beverages in Mini-Bar
- Nespresso Coffee making machine
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Tower Club at Lebua Hotel모든 리뷰보기