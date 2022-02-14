BANGKOK TEST & GO

FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

5242レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+15 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled between the business world of Sathorn and the nightlife of Silom is the FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok. The nearby BTS skytrain makes it easy for guests to access major tourist attractions from here as well as popular venues in the city. And if you wish to escape the concrete jungles of the city, the outdoor mini-garden is laid back for you to enjoy the calm. To make life relaxing, take advantage of the sundeck, sauna, fitness center, pool, and poolside bar. With convenient access to everything Bangkok has to offer, this serviced residence offers superb facilities and amenities at an outstanding value.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

59 Silom Soi 3 (Piphat 2), Silom Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
との評価
4241 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
との評価
694 レビュー
から ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
との評価
19 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
との評価
58 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU