FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
rating with
5242 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Nestled between the business world of Sathorn and the nightlife of Silom is the FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok. The nearby BTS skytrain makes it easy for guests to access major tourist attractions from here as well as popular venues in the city. And if you wish to escape the concrete jungles of the city, the outdoor mini-garden is laid back for you to enjoy the calm. To make life relaxing, take advantage of the sundeck, sauna, fitness center, pool, and poolside bar. With convenient access to everything Bangkok has to offer, this serviced residence offers superb facilities and amenities at an outstanding value.

Address / Map

59 Silom Soi 3 (Piphat 2), Silom Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

