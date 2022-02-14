BANGKOK TEST & GO

FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
คะแนนจาก
5242
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled between the business world of Sathorn and the nightlife of Silom is the FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok. The nearby BTS skytrain makes it easy for guests to access major tourist attractions from here as well as popular venues in the city. And if you wish to escape the concrete jungles of the city, the outdoor mini-garden is laid back for you to enjoy the calm. To make life relaxing, take advantage of the sundeck, sauna, fitness center, pool, and poolside bar. With convenient access to everything Bangkok has to offer, this serviced residence offers superb facilities and amenities at an outstanding value.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

59 Silom Soi 3 (Piphat 2), Silom Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

