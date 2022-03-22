BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Peninsula Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1

1763 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin 45
฿16,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King 45
฿16,100 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간

Where the signature Peninsula style meets genuine Thai charm, The Peninsula Bangkok is a truly distinct urban resort experience. From the moment one disembarks the iconic Peninsula green tuk tuk shuttle boat, the inspiring journey begins. The Peninsula Bangkok sits by the majestic Chao Phraya River and serves up authentic Thai recipes and comforting international fare. With an abundance of culinary surprises, wellness programmes and recreational activities, the hotel is the ideal holiday destination for families. There is a dedicated Peninsula Academy to help children design their very own travel itineraries within the hotel, including cultural immersions that spark creativity for all ages. The Peninsula Bangkok ensures that there is something special for everyone. With a keen sense of style and savoir-faire, The Peninsula Hotels is the only hotel brand to be awarded the highest possible five-star status across all ten of its hotels by Forbes Travel Guide in 2019 and 2020.

주소 /지도

Siam Chaophraya Holdings, 333 Charoennakorn Road, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

