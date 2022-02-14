BANGKOK TEST & GO

FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
note avec
5242 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+15 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled between the business world of Sathorn and the nightlife of Silom is the FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok. The nearby BTS skytrain makes it easy for guests to access major tourist attractions from here as well as popular venues in the city. And if you wish to escape the concrete jungles of the city, the outdoor mini-garden is laid back for you to enjoy the calm. To make life relaxing, take advantage of the sundeck, sauna, fitness center, pool, and poolside bar. With convenient access to everything Bangkok has to offer, this serviced residence offers superb facilities and amenities at an outstanding value.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR FuramaXclusive Sathorn Hotel Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

59 Silom Soi 3 (Piphat 2), Silom Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
note avec
4241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
note avec
19 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU