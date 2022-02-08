치노텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

신선한 시장, 레스토랑, 쇼핑 가판대 및 섬 주변의 모든 매혹적인 목적지를 연결하는 대중 교통과 가까운 편리한 위치에 있는 Chinotel은 푸켓 올드 타운의 중심부에 있습니다. Chinotel은 다양성이 풍부하고 매혹적인 역사로 가득 찬 매력적인 커뮤니티를 따라가는 구시가지를 발견할 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 잘 꾸며진 24개의 현대적인 중국식 객실을 제공하며 최고의 편안함을 보장합니다. 훌륭한 시설, 친절한 서비스, 비교할 수 없는 가격을 제공하는 이 호텔은 정말 가성비가 좋은 호텔입니다.

