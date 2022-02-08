奇诺特 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Chinotel 位于普吉岛老城区的中心，位置便利，靠近新鲜市场、餐厅、购物摊位和连接岛上所有迷人目的地的公共交通设施。 Chinotel 让您有机会探索古老的城镇，这里是一个迷人的社区，该社区拥有丰富的多样性和迷人的历史。酒店提供 24 间现代化的中式客房，所有客房均设备齐全，确保提供最大的舒适度。凭借一流的设施、友好的服务和无与伦比的价格，这家酒店确实物超所值。