BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2

5731 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Just three kilometers from the international airport, this transit hotel guarantees a good night's rest. BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified)'s complimentary shuttle service runs 24 hours a day with a travel time of just five minutes to the airport. An entertainment center with movie theaters, restaurants, bars, and a shopping mall is close by. A bistro on-site takes care of your meals, while a massage comes in handy after a long and tiring flight. All rooms are air conditioned and include cable channels, a DVD player, and a hair dryer. BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) should be considered when looking for a competitively priced location close to the international airport. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified).

836/2 Ladkrabang Rd., Ladkrabang,, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

