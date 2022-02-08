BANGKOK TEST & GO

BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
คะแนนจาก
5731
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 0
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 1
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 2
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 3
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 4
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+35 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just three kilometers from the international airport, this transit hotel guarantees a good night's rest. BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified)'s complimentary shuttle service runs 24 hours a day with a travel time of just five minutes to the airport. An entertainment center with movie theaters, restaurants, bars, and a shopping mall is close by. A bistro on-site takes care of your meals, while a massage comes in handy after a long and tiring flight. All rooms are air conditioned and include cable channels, a DVD player, and a hair dryer. BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) should be considered when looking for a competitively priced location close to the international airport. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified).

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

836/2 Ladkrabang Rd., Ladkrabang,, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
316 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
211 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
187 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1250 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU