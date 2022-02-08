BANGKOK TEST & GO

BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
waardering met
5731 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Just three kilometers from the international airport, this transit hotel guarantees a good night's rest. BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified)'s complimentary shuttle service runs 24 hours a day with a travel time of just five minutes to the airport. An entertainment center with movie theaters, restaurants, bars, and a shopping mall is close by. A bistro on-site takes care of your meals, while a massage comes in handy after a long and tiring flight. All rooms are air conditioned and include cable channels, a DVD player, and a hair dryer. BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) should be considered when looking for a competitively priced location close to the international airport. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified).

Adres / kaart

836/2 Ladkrabang Rd., Ladkrabang,, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

Populaire filters

