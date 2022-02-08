BANGKOK TEST & GO

BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
Bewertung mit
5731 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 0
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 1
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 2
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 3
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 4
BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+35 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just three kilometers from the international airport, this transit hotel guarantees a good night's rest. BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified)'s complimentary shuttle service runs 24 hours a day with a travel time of just five minutes to the airport. An entertainment center with movie theaters, restaurants, bars, and a shopping mall is close by. A bistro on-site takes care of your meals, while a massage comes in handy after a long and tiring flight. All rooms are air conditioned and include cable channels, a DVD player, and a hair dryer. BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified) should be considered when looking for a competitively priced location close to the international airport. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at BS Residence Suvarnabhumi (SHA Certified).

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

836/2 Ladkrabang Rd., Ladkrabang,, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

