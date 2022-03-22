PHUKET TEST & GO

안찬리나 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

90 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Anchanlina Hotel - Image 0
Anchanlina Hotel - Image 1
Anchanlina Hotel - Image 2
Anchanlina Hotel - Image 3
Anchanlina Hotel - Image 4
Anchanlina Hotel - Image 5
+20 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

타이거 무에타이 체육관 맞은편 소이 타이아드(Soi Ta-Iad)의 찰롱(Chalong) 중심부에 위치한 Anchanlina Hotel은 푸켓을 여행하기에 이상적인 장소입니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 안찬리나 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 본 숙소에서 Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 택시 서비스, Wi-Fi (공공 장소), 주차장 등을 제공합니다. 이곳에 머무는 동안 고품질의 객실 시설을 경험해 보십시오. 일부 객실에서는 타월, Wi-Fi, 개인 수영장, 에어컨, 발코니 또는 테라스 등을 제공합니다. 호텔에서 제공하는 다양한 레크리에이션 시설은 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. 푸켓에서 편안하고 편리한 숙박 시설을 찾으신다면 Anchanlina Hotel을 내 집처럼 편안하게 만드십시오.

주소 /지도

7/38 ,Moo.5 ,Soi Ta-iead ,Chalong, Muang, Phuket,, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

