Anchanlina Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Anchanlina Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
90 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Chalong, located in Soi Ta-Iad just opposite the Tiger Muay Thai gym, Anchanlina Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Anchanlina Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Anchanlina Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include towels, Wi-Fi access, private pool, air conditioning, balcony or terrace, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Anchanlina Hotel your home away from home.

Address

7/38 ,Moo.5 ,Soi Ta-iead ,Chalong, Muang, Phuket,, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

