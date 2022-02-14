137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Sukhumvit, 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 24 KM away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, kitchen, 24-hour security. 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is home to 179 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including mini golf course, yoga room, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.