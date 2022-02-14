BANGKOK TEST & GO

137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

1329 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 0
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 1
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 2
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 3
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 4
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 5
+23 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Sukhumvit, 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 24 KM away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, kitchen, 24-hour security. 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is home to 179 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including mini golf course, yoga room, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
평가
4142 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
평가
2580 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU