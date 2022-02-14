BANGKOK TEST & GO

137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

1329レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Sukhumvit, 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 24 KM away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, kitchen, 24-hour security. 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is home to 179 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including mini golf course, yoga room, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
との評価
2580 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
