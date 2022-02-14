BANGKOK TEST & GO

137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
1329 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 0
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 1
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 2
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 3
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 4
137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Image 5
+23 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Sukhumvit, 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 24 KM away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, kitchen, 24-hour security. 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is home to 179 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including mini golf course, yoga room, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
2580 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU