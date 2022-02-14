BANGKOK TEST & GO

137 Pillars Residences Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
1329条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
+23 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Sukhumvit, 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 24 KM away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, kitchen, 24-hour security. 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is home to 179 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including mini golf course, yoga room, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the 137 Pillars Residences Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

