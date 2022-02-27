SAMUI TEST & GO

PS Thana Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.4
note avec
127 avis
Mis à jour le February 27, 2022
PS Thana Resort - Image 0
PS Thana Resort - Image 1
PS Thana Resort - Image 2
PS Thana Resort - Image 3
PS Thana Resort - Image 4
PS Thana Resort - Image 5
+29 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on Choeng Mon Beach, this hotel is a 10-minute ride to and from Samui Airport. Each guestroom is furnished with a fusion of modern and traditional Thai architecture, equipped with all the necessary amenities to guarantee a comfortable stay for guests. In close proximity to the property are the Dr. Fish Spa, diving facilities, a range of restaurants and bars, and the famous Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach. Meeting facilities and a business center are available on-site, and Wi-Fi is accessible in all rooms and public areas. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of PS Thana Resort, and their warm hospitality and professional services ensure that all guests have a wonderful stay.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de PS Thana Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR PS Thana Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

24/2 Moo 5, Choeng Mon Beach, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Skye Beach
9.5
note avec
23 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
8
note avec
464 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Melia Koh Samui
9.3
note avec
90 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'hôtel Tongsai Bay
8.9
note avec
646 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Cap Fahn
9
note avec
17 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
9
note avec
69 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas à Samujana
9.3
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Melati Beach Resort & Spa
8.7
note avec
512 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
note avec
438 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU