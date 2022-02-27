SAMUI TEST & GO

PS Thana Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.4
waardering met
127 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 27, 2022
PS Thana Resort - Image 0
PS Thana Resort - Image 1
PS Thana Resort - Image 2
PS Thana Resort - Image 3
PS Thana Resort - Image 4
PS Thana Resort - Image 5
+29 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on Choeng Mon Beach, this hotel is a 10-minute ride to and from Samui Airport. Each guestroom is furnished with a fusion of modern and traditional Thai architecture, equipped with all the necessary amenities to guarantee a comfortable stay for guests. In close proximity to the property are the Dr. Fish Spa, diving facilities, a range of restaurants and bars, and the famous Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach. Meeting facilities and a business center are available on-site, and Wi-Fi is accessible in all rooms and public areas. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of PS Thana Resort, and their warm hospitality and professional services ensure that all guests have a wonderful stay.

Adres / kaart

24/2 Moo 5, Choeng Mon Beach, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

