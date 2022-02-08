PATTAYA TEST & GO

Health Land Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
note avec
196 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 0
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 1
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 2
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 3
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 4
Health Land Resort & Spa - Image 5
+22 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Health Land Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Health Land Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. Guests can choose from 165 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Health Land Resort & Spa.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Health Land Resort & Spa , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Health Land Resort & Spa
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

111/556 Sukhumvit-Pattaya Road, Soi 50/1, Nongprue, Banglamung, Thep Prasit, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
note avec
463 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
note avec
261 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
note avec
314 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
note avec
856 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
note avec
153 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU