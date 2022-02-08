Health Land Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Health Land Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Health Land Resort & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here. Guests can choose from 165 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Health Land Resort & Spa.